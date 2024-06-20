Zelensky awarded state awards to the military of the National Guard, state border guard service and State Emergency Service

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 1162 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 10733 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20722 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 161781 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154329 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164607 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213763 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247563 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153340 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371216 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 10733 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 161781 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134878 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154329 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146831 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13761 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14884 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18855 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19898 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 41094 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Zelensky awarded state awards to the military of the National Guard, state border guard service and State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 115801 views

Zelensky presented state awards to servicemen of the National Guard, the state border service and the state emergency service for courage and selfless service in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Zelensky awarded state awards to the military of the National Guard, state border guard service and State Emergency Service

By decrees of the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, the state border service of Ukraine, as well as the state emergency service of Ukraine were awarded state awards for their personal courage shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless performance of military duty. This was reported in the Ministry of internal affairs, reports UNN.

details  

According to Decree No. 358/2024 of June 19, the badge of distinction of the president of Ukraine "Cross of Military Merit" was awarded to Anton Zadorozhny, a lieutenant colonel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Also, according to decrees No. 357/2024 and No. 358/2024 of June 19, in the National Guard of Ukraine , The Order of Bogdan Khmelnitsky III degree was awarded to Yegor V. Gorbatenko (posthumously) - chief sergeant; Oleg V. Petrenko (posthumously) - soldier; Arsen V. Dima - Lieutenant Colonel; Andrey V. Kovkrak - Major; Richard V. Kozar - lieutenant; Dmitry Sirotenko Vladimirovich - junior sergeant.

the order "for courage" of the first degree was awarded to Dmitry Ivashchenko, major. Also in the National Guard, ten servicemen were awarded the order "for Courage" II degree; 227 servicemen were awarded the order "for courage" III degree; 67 National Guardsmen were awarded the medal "for military service to Ukraine"; 32 National Guardsmen were awarded the Medal "defender of the Fatherland"; seven servicemen were awarded the medal "for saved life".

85 border guards were also awarded state awards.

the order" for Courage "II degree was awarded to 1 serviceman of the state border service of Ukraine, the order" for courage "III degree - 10 border guards, the order" for courage "III degree - 4;" for impeccable service "III degree - 10; the medal" for military service to Ukraine "- 47; the medal" defender of the Fatherland "- 10. two border guards received the medal"for saved life", another serviceman was awarded the badge "Cross of Military Merit".

In the State Emergency Service, three employees of the state emergency service were awarded the order "for courage" of the III degree; the medal "for impeccable service" of the III degree - two; the medal "for saved life" was awarded to three more representatives of the state emergency service.

Zelensky congratulated Young Scientists on their professional holiday and awarded them with state awards21.05.24, 19:51 • 20909 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
National Guard of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
