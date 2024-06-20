Zelensky awarded state awards to the military of the National Guard, state border guard service and State Emergency Service

By decrees of the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, the state border service of Ukraine, as well as the state emergency service of Ukraine were awarded state awards for their personal courage shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless performance of military duty. This was reported in the Ministry of internal affairs, reports UNN.

details

According to Decree No. 358/2024 of June 19, the badge of distinction of the president of Ukraine "Cross of Military Merit" was awarded to Anton Zadorozhny, a lieutenant colonel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Also, according to decrees No. 357/2024 and No. 358/2024 of June 19, in the National Guard of Ukraine , The Order of Bogdan Khmelnitsky III degree was awarded to Yegor V. Gorbatenko (posthumously) - chief sergeant; Oleg V. Petrenko (posthumously) - soldier; Arsen V. Dima - Lieutenant Colonel; Andrey V. Kovkrak - Major; Richard V. Kozar - lieutenant; Dmitry Sirotenko Vladimirovich - junior sergeant.

the order "for courage" of the first degree was awarded to Dmitry Ivashchenko, major. Also in the National Guard, ten servicemen were awarded the order "for Courage" II degree; 227 servicemen were awarded the order "for courage" III degree; 67 National Guardsmen were awarded the medal "for military service to Ukraine"; 32 National Guardsmen were awarded the Medal "defender of the Fatherland"; seven servicemen were awarded the medal "for saved life".

85 border guards were also awarded state awards.

the order" for Courage "II degree was awarded to 1 serviceman of the state border service of Ukraine, the order" for courage "III degree - 10 border guards, the order" for courage "III degree - 4;" for impeccable service "III degree - 10; the medal" for military service to Ukraine "- 47; the medal" defender of the Fatherland "- 10. two border guards received the medal"for saved life", another serviceman was awarded the badge "Cross of Military Merit".

In the State Emergency Service, three employees of the state emergency service were awarded the order "for courage" of the III degree; the medal "for impeccable service" of the III degree - two; the medal "for saved life" was awarded to three more representatives of the state emergency service.

