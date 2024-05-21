Zelensky congratulated Young Scientists on their professional holiday and awarded them with state awards

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with young scientists and representatives of the small Academy of Sciences. the president congratulated the scientists on their professional holiday and awarded them with state awards. Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Today I had the opportunity to meet with young scientists and representatives of the small Academy of Sciences, congratulate them on their professional holiday and celebrate them with state awards. The war is a great tragedy, but it brought together scientists from different universities to support our military. Some of the developments of young scientists are already successfully used by our warriors on the battlefield. Thank you to everyone for helping Ukraine, developing science and technology Zelensky said.

The president also spoke with scientists, in particular, about whether the government has a strategy to encourage young scientists to stay in Ukraine and work for the development, recovery and restoration of Ukraine.

Development and restoration will take place after the end of the war. The fact that today there is a restoration of some directions. Fast movements are needed. Somewhere to complete a bridge, bridge crossing, or critical infrastructure or energy. That is, this is a repair, not a construction site. We need to do this quickly. Global recovery will find a place after the war for everyone, especially for the young people who are abroad and those you are talking about will need their help. I think a person always feels the call of the motherland and that's why I think young people will come back Zelensky said.

He added that the return of most people is connected with the security situation in Ukraine.

