Today is Infantry Day in Ukraine: the role of infantry in countering Russian aggression

Today is the Day of Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The event was launched by a presidential decree in 2019, UNN reports.

The date of the celebration was chosen in honor of the fact that on May 6, 1648, a turning point occurred in the Battle of Zhovti Vody, as a result of which the Cossack army under the leadership of Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky defeated the Polish army.

All the world's leading armies, including the Ukrainian one, continue to develop rapidly in terms of technology, with new means of defeating the enemy appearing every year. Despite this, it is the infantry that remains the main striking force of any army.

Out of about 800,000 Ukrainian soldiers and officers, the lion's share are members of the motorized infantry, mountain assault, and mechanized units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was under the onslaught of our infantrymen in the spring of 2022 that the enemy fled from Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Ukrainian infantry took part in a lightning-fast counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region in the fall of 2022. At the same time, infantry soldiers, along with other branches and types of troops, liberated Kherson.

Ukrainian infantrymen defended Bakhmut and Avdiivka to the last and are now fighting bloody battles with superior enemy forces in eastern and southern Ukraine.