Today is Infantry Day in Ukraine: the role of infantry in countering Russian aggression

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101793 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111897 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154515 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158107 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254573 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174993 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166079 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148439 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228199 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 28975 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 33832 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 39919 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 37371 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 24782 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228199 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214020 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239650 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226239 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101793 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72473 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78929 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113723 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114586 views
Today is Infantry Day in Ukraine: the role of infantry in countering Russian aggression

Today is Infantry Day in Ukraine: the role of infantry in countering Russian aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25909 views

Today is the Day of Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The event was launched by a presidential decree in 2019. The date of the celebration was chosen in honor of the fact that on May 6, 1648, a turning point occurred in the Battle of Zhovti Vody, as a result of which the Cossack army led by Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky defeated the Polish army.

Today is the Day of Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The event was launched by a presidential decree in 2019, UNN reports.

The date of the celebration was chosen in honor of the fact that on May 6, 1648, a turning point occurred in the Battle of Zhovti Vody, as a result of which the Cossack army under the leadership of Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky defeated the Polish army.

All the world's leading armies, including the Ukrainian one, continue to develop rapidly in terms of technology, with new means of defeating the enemy appearing every year. Despite this, it is the infantry that remains the main striking force of any army.

Out of about 800,000 Ukrainian soldiers and officers, the lion's share are members of the motorized infantry, mountain assault, and mechanized units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was under the onslaught of our infantrymen in the spring of 2022 that the enemy fled from Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Ukrainian infantry took part in a lightning-fast counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region in the fall of 2022. At the same time, infantry soldiers, along with other branches and types of troops, liberated Kherson.

Ukrainian infantrymen defended Bakhmut and Avdiivka to the last and are now fighting bloody battles with superior enemy forces in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyWar
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
avdiivkaAvdiivka
bohdan-khmelnytskyBohdan Khmelnytsky
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut
chernihivChernihiv
khersonKherson
sumySums
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

