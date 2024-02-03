Zelensky honors DIU servicemen for defeating Ivanovets missile ship and presents awards

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented high state awards to servicemen of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine who showed special courage during special combat missions, including the destruction of the Russian missile boat Ivanivets. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

"A lot has already been done by the DIU soldiers, both on land and at sea. And Russia really feels the pain from your actions, from the actions of your brothers-in-arms. And it is important that the Russian perpetrators of this war really lose from it," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy emphasized the success of the GUR soldiers at sea, namely the defeat of the Russian missile ship Ivanivets.

"Today I would like to emphasize your success at sea - the defeat of a Russian missile ship. A complex operation at the Donuzlav Lake raid: six direct hits by naval drones on the hull of the Ivanovo. It was very strong. And I thank you for this strength!" Zelensky emphasized.

Thus, the President presented the DIU servicemen with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the II and III degrees, and the Order "For Courage" of the III degree.

Addendum

On the night of February 1, the Ukrainian military successfully attacked a Russian Black Sea Fleet ship in the Black Sea near occupied Crimea and sank it. On February 1, the GUR published footage showing Ukrainian naval drones striking an Ivanivets-class corvette (41st Missile Boat Brigade) near Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian Navy reportedthat the sinking of the Ivanivets is a significant loss for the black Sea Fleet, as the Russian Navy has only three such ships. They also stated that the Ivanivets usually carries 40 personnel.

The head of the GRU, Kirill Budanov, reportedthat the Russian missile boat Ivanovets destroyed by Ukraine had six direct hits. It was attacked by Magura V5 surface drones operated by the GUR's drone unit.