Zelensky: "We must disrupt Russian offensive operations and return the initiative to Ukraine"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked all the units that are destroying the occupier and noted that it is necessary to disrupt Russian offensive operations and return the initiative to Ukraine. Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Each of our soldiers, each sergeant, each officer who is now showing courage and defending Ukrainian positions is making this war shorter. We must disrupt Russian offensive operations and return the initiative to Ukraine. I thank all our units who are destroying the occupier - Zelensky wrote.

The President also showed footage of combat work of the 148th separate artillery brigade, 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo, 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of Mariupol, separate presidential brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 92nd separate ataman Ivan Sirko brigade and 80th separate air assault brigade.

Recall

President Zelenskyy saidthat Russian troops have been trying to expand operations against Ukraine, especially in the Kharkiv region, but Ukrainian troops are fighting back and will invariably destroy the occupier to thwart any Russian offensive intentions.