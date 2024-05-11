ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86892 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108453 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151248 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155199 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251380 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174412 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165637 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226466 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky: "We must disrupt Russian offensive operations and return the initiative to Ukraine"

Zelensky: "We must disrupt Russian offensive operations and return the initiative to Ukraine"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36407 views

President Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian units that are destroying the Russian occupiers, stating the need to disrupt Russia's offensive operations and regain the initiative.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked all the units that are destroying the occupier and noted that it is necessary to disrupt Russian offensive operations and return the initiative to Ukraine. Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Each of our soldiers, each sergeant, each officer who is now showing courage and defending Ukrainian positions is making this war shorter. We must disrupt Russian offensive operations and return the initiative to Ukraine. I thank all our units who are destroying the occupier

- Zelensky wrote.

The President also showed footage of combat work of the 148th separate artillery brigade, 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo, 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of Mariupol, separate presidential brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 92nd separate ataman Ivan Sirko brigade and 80th separate air assault brigade.

Recall

President Zelenskyy saidthat Russian troops have been trying to expand operations against Ukraine, especially in the Kharkiv region, but Ukrainian troops are fighting back and will invariably destroy the occupier to thwart any Russian offensive intentions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
bohdan-khmelnytskyBohdan Khmelnytsky
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol

