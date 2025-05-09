We are steadily approaching the start of the special tribunal for the Russian Federation - prime minister of Ukraine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that there is a steady process of approaching the start of the special tribunal for senior officials of Russia who gave criminal orders.

He said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

We are steadily approaching the start of the special tribunal for senior officials of Russia who gave criminal orders. The coalition countries have carried out extensive legal preparations... The process of forming and launching a special tribunal within the Council of Europe will begin soon. Those responsible for the crime of aggression will be punished - Shmyhal said.

Supplement

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the participating States of the Coalition of States for the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine approved the establishment of the special tribunal, referring to the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations regarding aggression against Ukraine and the Vienna-Riga statement of the Coalition of States of November 22, 2024.

Next week, at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Luxembourg, the next step will be taken towards formalizing the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This is stated in the Lviv statement of the Coalition of States for the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine within the framework of the Council of Europe.