Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 13211 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 27863 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 30911 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 51263 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 61750 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 59650 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63725 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68014 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 115246 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40151 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Menu
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Yermak: Creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is more than a political statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Andriy Yermak stated that the creation of a Special Tribunal is a confirmation of the rule of law. A coalition of 39 countries supported the creation of a tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation.

Yermak: Creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is more than a political statement

Head of the Office of the President (OP) Andriy Yermak believes that the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine is a confirmation that international law stands above the law of force, UNN reports.

Today, the international Coalition of States has taken a historic step - it has officially supported the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This is more than a political statement - it is a confirmation that international law stands above the law of force.

- Andriy Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday, May 09 at 23:02.

He noted that this decision is of global importance. It restores justice as a key condition for security. After all, impunity breeds new aggression. And punishment stops it, he stressed.

We are sincerely grateful to every country that has taken the side of justice. This is not only support for Ukraine - it is a contribution to a world where borders are respected, peoples are protected, and peace has a legal basis.

- the head of the OP emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine will not stop until the truth is established. "We continue to move forward. Because only through justice is peace possible - real, sustainable and lasting. And today the world has clearly stated: this is the kind of peace it wants for Ukraine," Andriy Yermak summarized.

Let us remind you

On Friday, May 09, 2025, the International Coalition of 39 countries officially supported the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. The formal process will begin on May 13-14.

Next week, at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Luxembourg, the next step will be taken towards formalizing the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Putin's press secretary dmitry peskov said that the Kremlin does not react to the European Union's plans to create a special tribunal for war crimes of aggression committed by representatives of russia against Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

