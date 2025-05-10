Yermak: Creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is more than a political statement

Head of the Office of the President (OP) Andriy Yermak believes that the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine is a confirmation that international law stands above the law of force, UNN reports.

Today, the international Coalition of States has taken a historic step - it has officially supported the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This is more than a political statement - it is a confirmation that international law stands above the law of force. - Andriy Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday, May 09 at 23:02.

He noted that this decision is of global importance. It restores justice as a key condition for security. After all, impunity breeds new aggression. And punishment stops it, he stressed.

We are sincerely grateful to every country that has taken the side of justice. This is not only support for Ukraine - it is a contribution to a world where borders are respected, peoples are protected, and peace has a legal basis. - the head of the OP emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine will not stop until the truth is established. "We continue to move forward. Because only through justice is peace possible - real, sustainable and lasting. And today the world has clearly stated: this is the kind of peace it wants for Ukraine," Andriy Yermak summarized.

Let us remind you

On Friday, May 09, 2025, the International Coalition of 39 countries officially supported the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. The formal process will begin on May 13-14.

Next week, at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Luxembourg, the next step will be taken towards formalizing the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Putin's press secretary dmitry peskov said that the Kremlin does not react to the European Union's plans to create a special tribunal for war crimes of aggression committed by representatives of russia against Ukraine.

