Large-scale fire at a disco in North Macedonia: at least 50 dead
Kyiv • UNN
A tragic fire occurred in the Pulse nightclub in the city of Kochani, killing at least 50 people. The cause of the fire was probably the use of pyrotechnics during the band's performance.
In the evening of March 15, a large-scale fire broke out in the Pulse nightclub in the town of Kočani, eastern North Macedonia. According to preliminary data, at least 50 people died and dozens were injured. This is reported by Radio Liberty, writes UNN.
Details
The number of victims is still unknown and is being clarified. Some of the wounded have been transferred to clinics in Shtip and Skopje. There is still no official information on how the fire started and what caused it.
According to local media, the fire at the disco was caused by the use of pyrotechnics, where the Macedonian band DNA performed. At the time of the fire, there were many visitors in the establishment.
Firefighters, ambulances and police promptly arrived at the scene. The victims are being taken to hospitals in Kočani, Shtip and the country's capital, Skopje. Currently, more than 80 people have been hospitalized in the capital's medical institutions, including minors.
In particular, the director of the city hospital "St. Naum Ohridski" Nebojsha Nasto confirmed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs that they have so far received 29 people, including minors, with severe burns to the face, neck and hands.
Relatives of the dead and missing persons gathered near the club and local hospitals, trying to get any information about their loved ones. The Red Cross is helping to identify the dead.
The Minister of Internal Affairs Pancho Toshkovski and heads of law enforcement agencies have already arrived at the scene. The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the tragedy, and the final number of victims has not yet been determined.
