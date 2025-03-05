Mass arson of Tesla: 8 cars destroyed in France and 7 charging stations in the USA
In Toulouse, 8 Tesla cars were burned near the dealership, and another 4 were damaged. In Massachusetts, 7 Tesla charging stations were set on fire amid protests against Musk's appointment as head of the government department.
8 Tesla cars burned at a dealership in Toulouse, France, and seven Tesla charging stations were set on fire in the USA, causing significant damage to nearby parked vehicles. It is suspected that this was an arson amid global protests against Tesla and Elon Musk, who continues to cut thousands of federal jobs through his Office of Government Efficiency. This was reported by The Independent, as reported by UNN.
Details
"This week, arsonists set fire to two Tesla electric vehicle sites - charging stations near Boston, Massachusetts, and a dealership in France - while the company's CEO Elon Musk continues to cut thousands of federal jobs through his Office of Government Efficiency," the publication writes.
It is noted that a dozen cars caught fire near the dealership in Toulouse. In particular, 8 cars were completely burned, and four were seriously damaged. Prosecutors suggest that the attack was not accidental.
Also, in Massachusetts on Monday, seven Tesla charging stations were set on fire, causing significant damage to nearby parked vehicles. Law enforcement considers that the fires had a "suspicious nature" and were "deliberately set."
No one was injured in either incident.
"The brand faced serious backlash after Elon Musk took on the role of a "special government employee" overseeing DOGE, which led to the dismissal of thousands of federal employees. Protesters staged demonstrations outside Tesla dealerships across the country," the publication adds.
During a speech in Congress, Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk as the head of the Office of Government Efficiency. Musk showed no interest in taking this position but received positive feedback from the president.