Participants of the Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa honored the memory of fallen soldiers
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy, together with the leaders of the countries participating in the Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit, honored the memory of fallen soldiers in Odesa. Foreign guests were told the stories of Ukrainian defenders.
Before the start of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, which took place in Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the participants of the event, honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.
Details
The ceremony was attended by: President of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Romania Nikushor Dan, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov, Speaker of the Albanian Parliament Eliza Spiropali, First Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia Izet Mejiti and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon.
On the Alley of Heroes in the park named after T. Shevchenko, the participants of the ceremony examined the portraits of the fallen soldiers and laid flowers to them. Foreign guests were told the stories of the defenders of Ukraine who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of our state.
Reference
The Alley of Heroes was opened last year on August 29 – on the Day of Remembrance of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine – at the initiative of the relatives of the fallen soldiers. As of now, there are stands with information about 469 fallen defenders, 12 of whom are Heroes of Ukraine.