In North Macedonia, 20 people were arrested in connection with a large-scale fire in a club
Kyiv • UNN
20 people have been detained, including government officials and the club manager. They were found guilty of the fire that killed 59 people. The Prime Minister promised to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Two dozen people, including government officials and the manager of the institution, who is also the son of the owner of the institution, have been jailed for the fire in a North Macedonian nightclub that killed more than 50 people. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the nightclub received a license from the Ministry of Economy illegally and promised that the guilty officials will be brought to justice.
"Regardless of who they are, from which institution, from which level, from which party and profession," Mickoski commented. He also announced a seven-day national mourning.
The prosecutor of North Macedonia, Lupcho Kocevski, stated that 5 prosecutors will be dealing with the case.
"At the moment, an order has been issued to collect evidence," and people are being questioned," he commented. However, he does not disclose the details of the investigation yet.
As UNN previously reported, on March 16, during a musical performance by a band in a night club, a fire broke out due to the use of light rockets. In this fire, more than 200 people were injured, 59 of whom died, and 150 were injured.