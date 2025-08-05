$41.790.03
The Council of Europe, the EU, and forty countries demand Russia's immediate return of abducted Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

An international coalition, led by Canada and Ukraine, called on Russia to unconditionally return abducted Ukrainian children. 38 countries, the Council of Europe, and the EU signed a joint statement, emphasizing the violation of international law.

The Council of Europe, the EU, and forty countries demand Russia's immediate return of abducted Ukrainian children

The international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children, established within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, called on Russia to return the abducted Ukrainian children without delay and without any conditions. As reported by the Office of the President, the coalition is co-chaired by Canada and Ukraine. The joint statement was signed by 38 countries, the Council of Europe, and the European Union, UNN reports.

The entire civilized world is watching. Today's statement by the coalition demonstrates that the international community is united in its demand for the return of every Ukrainian child who has been deported or forcibly displaced. There is no justification for these crimes, and there can be no delay in returning the children home. Every day that passes without their return is a day of continued injustice. We will not stop until every child is where they belong: with their family, in their homeland, safe and free.

— said Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

During the first round of peace talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation handed Russia an initial list of children for return, which could have been a confidence-building step. Eight weeks have passed, including a second round of talks, and Russia has refused to offer any workable mechanism for the return of young Ukrainians.

Focus on the return of children and illegally detained civilians: Yermak and Kellogg held a meeting within the framework of Bring Kids Back UA16.07.25, 17:28 • 3130 views

The suffering of children is one of the most unbearable tragedies of this war. Russia's forced deportation of almost 20,000 Ukrainian children is a blatant violation of international law. These children must be returned. We call on Russia to start with the 339 children identified by Ukraine. The EU will continue to impose sanctions on those who abduct Ukrainian children and try to erase their identity. The European Union also calls for an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire, which Ukraine has been seeking for many months, to end the suffering and pave the way for real peace talks.

— emphasized the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

Illegal deportation and forced displacement of children are gross violations of international law, including the Geneva Conventions and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Sybiha met with PACE President: discussed compensation for victims of Russian aggression and return of Ukrainian children11.07.25, 22:25 • 4212 views

Now is the time to increase pressure on Moscow and demand the return of Ukrainian children. Starting with the list handed over to Russia in Istanbul. I thank our Canadian friends, as well as the other forty partners of the coalition, for their principled and unified position on this issue. Russian officials who cynically comment on the topic of deported children should not be allowed to ignore it. We will never allow Russia to make our children a bargaining chip. Their return is not a subject for bargaining. Every Ukrainian child separated from their family and homeland must return home.

— said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

The coalition also calls on Russia to provide full and verified information on the whereabouts, condition, and legal status of all children; ensure unhindered access for international humanitarian organizations; and stop manipulating the identity of children, including forced change of citizenship, placement in Russian families or institutions, and subjecting them to ideological influence and militarization.

Ukrainian children abducted by Russia must be returned. Children living under Russian occupation must be freed. Children living in fear of terror must be given security, and those who were forced to flee Ukraine must be given the opportunity to return home. Russia must be held accountable for making the destruction of children's destinies its strategic policy in the war of aggression. It is the duty of the international community to ensure justice.

— summarized Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, Special Representative of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe on the situation of Ukrainian children.

Yermak met with the head of Turkish intelligence: discussed defense industry and return of prisoners23.07.25, 17:03 • 5790 views

Let's add

The joint statement of the coalition was supported by: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom, European Union (observer), Switzerland (observer) and the Council of Europe.

Antonina Tumanova

