Yermak met with the head of Turkish intelligence: discussed defense industry and return of prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2014 views

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a meeting in Istanbul with the Director of the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin. The parties discussed issues of the defense industry and the return of prisoners, as well as Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Yermak met with the head of Turkish intelligence: discussed defense industry and return of prisoners

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, met with the director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, Ibrahim Kalin, UNN reports.

... was glad to see the director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, Ibrahim Kalin. A constructive conversation about defense, as well as the return of prisoners and our children abducted by Russia. Thank you for the conversation

- Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Yermak: Ukrainian delegation discussed with Erdogan need for a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, US, and Russia23.07.25, 16:33 • 2360 views

Addition

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul are expected around 7 p.m.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Çırağan Palace in the Beşiktaş district.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a delegation for peace talks with international partners and the Russian Federation in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 23. The delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, included a total of 14 people.

Antonina Tumanova

