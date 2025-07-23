Yermak: Ukrainian delegation discussed with Erdogan need for a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, US, and Russia

The Ukrainian delegation discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the need for a meeting at the level of heads of state - the President of Ukraine, the leaders of the USA and Turkey, and the head of the Kremlin, Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

We talked about the need for a meeting at the level of heads of state - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US and Turkish leaders Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Russian President Putin to move to real negotiations on ending the war - Yermak wrote.

Also, according to him, the dynamics of the peace process and humanitarian issues were discussed. "The dynamics of the peace process are important to us, because it's about real people, children whom Russia kidnapped and must return all of them to us," Yermak noted.

