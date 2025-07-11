$41.820.05
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
07:13 PM • 4096 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 64661 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 100333 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 113989 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 72312 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 76703 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 67644 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 61631 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 48799 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38541 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Sybiha met with PACE President: discussed compensation for victims of Russian aggression and return of Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha met with PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos. The parties discussed the creation of a special tribunal for Russia, compensation for victims of aggression, and the return of Ukrainian children.

Sybiha met with PACE President: discussed compensation for victims of Russian aggression and return of Ukrainian children

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha met with PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos. The parties discussed support for Ukraine in matters of creating a special tribunal for Russia, compensation for victims of aggression, and the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

A productive meeting with PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos. We are grateful for his personal dedication and the unwavering support for Ukraine from PACE. We highly appreciate the leadership role of the Council of Europe and its member states in establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, as well as PACE's consistent support in holding Russia accountable 

- the post says.

Sybiha emphasized that an equally important task is "ensuring the functioning of a comprehensive international mechanism for compensating victims of Russian aggression."

We are grateful to PACE for the initiative to appoint a special envoy for Ukrainian children and for participating in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children 

– noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Strengthening air defense, new tough sanctions against the Russian Federation, and defense cooperation: Sybiha met with Republican congressmen11.07.25, 21:27 • 1708 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
Andriy Sybiha
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Council of Europe
Ukraine
