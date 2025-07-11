Sybiha met with PACE President: discussed compensation for victims of Russian aggression and return of Ukrainian children

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha met with PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos. The parties discussed support for Ukraine in matters of creating a special tribunal for Russia, compensation for victims of aggression, and the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

A productive meeting with PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos. We are grateful for his personal dedication and the unwavering support for Ukraine from PACE. We highly appreciate the leadership role of the Council of Europe and its member states in establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, as well as PACE's consistent support in holding Russia accountable - the post says.

Sybiha emphasized that an equally important task is "ensuring the functioning of a comprehensive international mechanism for compensating victims of Russian aggression."

We are grateful to PACE for the initiative to appoint a special envoy for Ukrainian children and for participating in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children – noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

