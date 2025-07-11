Strengthening air defense, new tough sanctions against the Russian Federation, and defense cooperation: Sybiha met with Republican congressmen

$41.820.05
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
02:42 PM • 52511 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
02:05 PM • 87746 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 102268 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
July 11, 11:30 AM • 66185 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
July 11, 09:10 AM • 73317 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
July 11, 08:32 AM • 65641 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
July 11, 07:47 AM • 60854 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
July 11, 06:48 AM • 48493 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38381 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
July 11, 05:21 AM • 28130 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
02:42 PM • 52511 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
02:05 PM • 87746 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall
July 11, 05:00 AM • 135012 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase
July 10, 03:21 PM • 158855 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
July 10, 02:43 PM • 193576 views
Strengthening air defense, new tough sanctions against the Russian Federation, and defense cooperation: Sybiha met with Republican congressmen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with US congressmen, discussing the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and new tough sanctions against Russia. The diplomat thanked Congress for its support and emphasized Ukraine's readiness to share knowledge.

Strengthening air defense, new tough sanctions against the Russian Federation, and defense cooperation: Sybiha met with Republican congressmen

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Republican congressmen from the US House of Representatives. The discussion focused on the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and the next steps to increase pressure on Russia, including new tough US sanctions, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister met with members of the US House of Representatives Andrew Garbarino, David Joyce, Mike Turner, and Ann Wagner.

He reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to achieving a just peace and informed them about Russia's increased terror against civilians. Moscow rejects a ceasefire and intensifies air strikes in response to all constructive peace proposals from Ukraine.

We discussed the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and the next steps to increase pressure on Russia, including new tough US sanctions aimed at depriving the Russian war machine of funding.

- Sybiha reported.

The diplomat emphasized that Kyiv is grateful to the US Congress and both parties for their unwavering support of Ukraine in our defense against Russian aggression.

I welcome the positive signals from Congress regarding its readiness to support and expand mutually beneficial defense cooperation with Ukraine. As a committed ally, Ukraine is ready to share its knowledge and technologies. A strong Ukrainian-American strategic partnership is fundamental to transatlantic peace and security.

– summarized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Next week, work with the American side at the military level will continue: Zelenskyy confirmed Kellogg's visit11.07.25, 20:34 • 1014 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
United States House of Representatives
United States Congress
Ukraine
Kyiv
