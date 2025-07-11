Strengthening air defense, new tough sanctions against the Russian Federation, and defense cooperation: Sybiha met with Republican congressmen

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Republican congressmen from the US House of Representatives. The discussion focused on the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and the next steps to increase pressure on Russia, including new tough US sanctions, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister met with members of the US House of Representatives Andrew Garbarino, David Joyce, Mike Turner, and Ann Wagner.

He reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to achieving a just peace and informed them about Russia's increased terror against civilians. Moscow rejects a ceasefire and intensifies air strikes in response to all constructive peace proposals from Ukraine.

We discussed the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and the next steps to increase pressure on Russia, including new tough US sanctions aimed at depriving the Russian war machine of funding. - Sybiha reported.

The diplomat emphasized that Kyiv is grateful to the US Congress and both parties for their unwavering support of Ukraine in our defense against Russian aggression.

I welcome the positive signals from Congress regarding its readiness to support and expand mutually beneficial defense cooperation with Ukraine. As a committed ally, Ukraine is ready to share its knowledge and technologies. A strong Ukrainian-American strategic partnership is fundamental to transatlantic peace and security. – summarized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

