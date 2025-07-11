Next week, work with the American side at the military level will continue: Zelenskyy confirmed Kellogg's visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that work with the American side at the military level will continue next week and confirmed the visit of US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg, UNN reports.

We will continue to work next week with the American side at the military level, in particular our military – with General Kellogg. - Zelenskyy said.

Let's add

The President of Ukraine added that new European defense packages are being prepared.

We expect strong steps soon regarding sanctions against Russia for this war – pressure must work. - summarized the Head of State.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump's special representative, Keith Kellogg, noted that he would arrive in Kyiv on Monday and stay in Ukraine for a whole week.