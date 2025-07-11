Next week, work with the American side at the military level will continue: Zelenskyy confirmed Kellogg's visit
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the continuation of work with the American side at the military level next week, confirming the visit of US President's special representative Keith Kellogg. New European defense packages are also being prepared, and strong steps regarding sanctions against Russia are expected.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that work with the American side at the military level will continue next week and confirmed the visit of US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg, UNN reports.
We will continue to work next week with the American side at the military level, in particular our military – with General Kellogg.
The President of Ukraine added that new European defense packages are being prepared.
We expect strong steps soon regarding sanctions against Russia for this war – pressure must work.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump's special representative, Keith Kellogg, noted that he would arrive in Kyiv on Monday and stay in Ukraine for a whole week.