Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
02:42 PM
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
02:05 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
July 11, 11:30 AM
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
July 11, 09:10 AM
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
July 11, 08:32 AM
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
July 11, 07:47 AM
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
July 11, 06:48 AM
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
July 11, 06:21 AM
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
July 11, 05:21 AM
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
02:42 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
02:05 PM
Next week, work with the American side at the military level will continue: Zelenskyy confirmed Kellogg's visit

Kyiv • UNN

 958 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the continuation of work with the American side at the military level next week, confirming the visit of US President's special representative Keith Kellogg. New European defense packages are also being prepared, and strong steps regarding sanctions against Russia are expected.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that work with the American side at the military level will continue next week and confirmed the visit of US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg, UNN reports.

We will continue to work next week with the American side at the military level, in particular our military – with General Kellogg.

- Zelenskyy said.

Let's add

The President of Ukraine added that new European defense packages are being prepared.

We expect strong steps soon regarding sanctions against Russia for this war – pressure must work.

- summarized the Head of State.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump's special representative, Keith Kellogg, noted that he would arrive in Kyiv on Monday and stay in Ukraine for a whole week.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
