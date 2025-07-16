Focus on the return of children and illegally detained civilians: Yermak and Kellogg held a meeting within the framework of Bring Kids Back UA

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, together with US President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg, held a meeting at the Child Rights Protection Center within the framework of President Zelenskyy's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. They discussed massive human rights violations by the Russian Federation - illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, detention of civilians in occupied territories and in Russia, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Head of the Presidential Office, the meeting was attended by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Presidential Advisor on Children's Rights Daria Herasymchuk, and co-chair of the high-level international expert group Bring Kids Back UA, Lady Helena Kennedy.

We discussed massive human rights violations by the Russian Federation - illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, detention of civilians in occupied territories and in Russia. I presented the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, which unites the efforts of the state, civil society, and international partners. This is not just a humanitarian issue - it is a matter of global justice and security. - Yermak reported.

The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized that Ukrainian children cannot be a subject of bargaining.

On June 2, Ukraine officially handed Russia an initial list of children and a formal request for their return. We are now awaiting action from the Russian Federation. Over 16,000 cases of illegal detention, of which at least 1,800 are in Russia. About 900 children killed, over 2,000 wounded. At least 19 cases of sexual violence against children. These crimes must be stopped. With joint efforts, we will bring every child home. This is important. - Yermak summarized.

ECtHR recognized systemic deportation of Ukrainian children by occupiers to Russia from June 2014 to September 2022