ECtHR recognized systemic deportation of Ukrainian children by occupiers to Russia from June 2014 to September 2022 10 July 2025

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 7042 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 14933 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 11676 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12089 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 14645 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 21515 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
09:06 AM • 21647 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 29321 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 68993 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 29201 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.2m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 38663 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 metersJuly 10, 06:16 AM • 27755 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - KelloggJuly 10, 07:25 AM • 18483 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 24107 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 21212 views
Publications
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 6912 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 14845 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 21782 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 68964 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 74746 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 144484 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 273633 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 452675 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 281379 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 389806 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

ECtHR recognized systemic deportation of Ukrainian children by occupiers to Russia from June 2014 to September 2022 10 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

The European Court of Human Rights has established that Russia systematically transferred and adopted Ukrainian children since June 2014, violating the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights. After February 2022, these crimes escalated, and legislative changes in the Russian Federation simplified the acquisition of citizenship and adoption.

ECtHR recognized systemic deportation of Ukrainian children by occupiers to Russia from June 2014 to September 2022

The European Court of Human Rights found that the Russian Federation systematically relocated and subsequently adopted Ukrainian children between June 2014 and September 2022. Such actions violate Articles 3, 5, and 8 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. This is stated in the ECHR decision, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

The court also recognized that after the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, these crimes acquired an even greater scale and systemic nature.

The ECHR confirmed that since May 2022, legislative changes have been adopted in the Russian Federation that significantly simplified the process of Ukrainian children acquiring Russian citizenship and their adoption. This indicates the implementation of a long-term, in fact, permanent policy of purposeful removal of Ukrainian children from the care of their legal representatives.

- the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

It was also confirmed that the processes of illegal relocation, change of citizenship, and adoption were coordinated at the highest state level in the Russian Federation. In particular, the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation personally adopted a child taken from Mariupol.

Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about09.07.25, 12:54 • 125528 views

The Ministry of Justice also reported that to record such cases and return children home, the Ministry of Justice created a Register of deported or forcibly displaced children.

ECtHR found Russia guilty: Ministry of Justice commented on the historic decision regarding Moscow's responsibility09.07.25, 13:47 • 1448 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9