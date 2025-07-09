ECtHR found Russia guilty: Ministry of Justice commented on the historic decision regarding Moscow's responsibility

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:54 AM • 1479 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 12352 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 38484 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 67357 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146256 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 133909 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 174646 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119222 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206177 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 219765 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
45%
744mm
Popular news
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 63136 views
FBI launched criminal investigations into ex-CIA and FBI directorsJuly 9, 01:38 AM • 38123 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 184162 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 57965 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 26840 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146182 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 184718 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206144 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 173367 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 219733 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 15263 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 212439 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 396084 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 228524 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 339649 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

ECtHR found Russia guilty: Ministry of Justice commented on the historic decision regarding Moscow's responsibility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The European Court of Human Rights found Russia guilty of systemic and mass human rights violations in the occupied territories of Ukraine since 2014 and during the full-scale invasion. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine called this decision unprecedented and one of the most significant in the practice of interstate cases.

ECtHR found Russia guilty: Ministry of Justice commented on the historic decision regarding Moscow's responsibility

The decision of the European Court of Human Rights is unprecedented - the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine considers it among the most significant in the practice of interstate cases, UNN reports.

Details

The ECHR recognized systemic and massive human rights violations committed by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine since 2014 and during the full-scale invasion since 2022. The Court not only confirmed systemic and massive human rights violations committed by the Russian Federation since 2014 in the occupied territories of Ukraine and during the full-scale aggression, but also outlined a broader legal context.

- reports the Ministry of Justice.

The post on the website of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine emphasizes: the ECHR decision is unprecedented and can already be considered one of the most significant in the practice of interstate cases.

The Ministry of Justice also explains:

The European Court of Human Rights emphasized that Russia's aggression is not limited to Ukraine — it is a global threat that calls into question the very idea of coexistence of states within the legal framework.

- the post says.

The ECHR recognized that Russia is conducting a targeted campaign to destroy the Ukrainian state as a subject of international law.

Addition

The Ministry of Justice reminded that over 10 years of working on this case, Ukrainian specialists, government representatives, collected and submitted a massive array of evidence to the ECHR.

Thanks to this titanic work, Ukraine today has achieved a result that, without exaggeration, can be called a victory in the international arena and another significant step towards ensuring comprehensive responsibility of the Russian Federation.

Recall

The European Court of Human Rights stated on Wednesday that Russia violated international law in Ukraine. This is the first time an international court has held Moscow accountable for human rights violations since the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9