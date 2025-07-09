ECtHR found Russia guilty: Ministry of Justice commented on the historic decision regarding Moscow's responsibility

The decision of the European Court of Human Rights is unprecedented - the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine considers it among the most significant in the practice of interstate cases, UNN reports.

Details

The ECHR recognized systemic and massive human rights violations committed by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine since 2014 and during the full-scale invasion since 2022. The Court not only confirmed systemic and massive human rights violations committed by the Russian Federation since 2014 in the occupied territories of Ukraine and during the full-scale aggression, but also outlined a broader legal context. - reports the Ministry of Justice.

The post on the website of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine emphasizes: the ECHR decision is unprecedented and can already be considered one of the most significant in the practice of interstate cases.

The Ministry of Justice also explains:

The European Court of Human Rights emphasized that Russia's aggression is not limited to Ukraine — it is a global threat that calls into question the very idea of coexistence of states within the legal framework. - the post says.

The ECHR recognized that Russia is conducting a targeted campaign to destroy the Ukrainian state as a subject of international law.

Addition

The Ministry of Justice reminded that over 10 years of working on this case, Ukrainian specialists, government representatives, collected and submitted a massive array of evidence to the ECHR.

Thanks to this titanic work, Ukraine today has achieved a result that, without exaggeration, can be called a victory in the international arena and another significant step towards ensuring comprehensive responsibility of the Russian Federation.

Recall

The European Court of Human Rights stated on Wednesday that Russia violated international law in Ukraine. This is the first time an international court has held Moscow accountable for human rights violations since the full-scale invasion in 2022.