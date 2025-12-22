Trump appoints US special envoy to Greenland

Photo: Reuters

Donald Trump has made another high-profile foreign policy move, appointing Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the US Special Envoy to Greenland. This decision once again fuels Washington's interest in the strategically important island, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Landry's appointment underscores Trump's intentions to strengthen US influence in the Arctic. The President is confident that the governor's experience will help realize national interests in a region rich in resources and of critical defense importance.

Jeff understands how important Greenland is to our national security, and will strongly advance our country's interests for the safety, security, and survival of our allies, and, indeed, the entire world. — Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Currently, the appointment raises a number of questions in US political circles. Jeff Landry took office as governor of Louisiana only in January 2024, and "it was not immediately clear whether Landry would need to resign from his gubernatorial post" to take on the new role.

The White House has so far refrained from providing additional clarifications regarding the new envoy's powers. It should be recalled that during his first term, Trump had already expressed the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, which then caused a diplomatic scandal. It seems that the administration has decided to return to this issue with a new personnel approach.

