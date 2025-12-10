Danish intelligence for the first time named the US a potential threat to national security

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) has for the first time named the United States a potential threat to its own security. This is reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

The 2025 intelligence report, in particular, states that the US is increasingly prioritizing its own interests and is now using its economic and technological power as a tool of force, including against allies and partners.

It (DDIS - ed.) also highlighted growing US interest in Greenland, a territory of the Danish Kingdom, as a result of escalating great power rivalry in the Arctic. DDIS's annual threat assessment comes after repeated hints from Donald Trump that he would like to take control of Greenland, which caused diplomatic tensions between Copenhagen and Washington. The US president also does not rule out seizing the Arctic island by military force

At the same time, Russia and China are considered the main risks for Denmark.

Uncertainty about the US role as a guarantor of European security will increase Russia's willingness to intensify its hybrid attacks against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, while China's use of economic and military leverage continues to challenge Western influence. ... The Baltic Sea region is the area where there is the greatest risk that Russia will use military force against NATO