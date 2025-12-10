Danish intelligence for the first time named the US a potential threat to national security

$42.180.11
06:59 PM
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
05:30 PM
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
December 10, 11:35 AM
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Popular news
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office December 10, 12:19 PM
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey December 10, 12:35 PM
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification December 10, 01:56 PM
I will not listen to "versions" or cover up: Prosecutor General Kravchenko sharply reacted to the detention of a bribe-taking prosecutor December 10, 03:26 PM
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter 04:30 PM
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it 05:55 PM
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter 04:30 PM
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification December 10, 01:56 PM
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3 December 10, 12:17 PM
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets December 10, 01:37 PM
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey December 10, 12:35 PM
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office December 10, 12:19 PM
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often December 10, 10:30 AM
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroom December 10, 07:53 AM
Danish intelligence for the first time named the US a potential threat to national security

Kyiv • UNN

 368 views

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service has for the first time named the US a potential threat to the country's security, noting that the US prioritizes its own interests and encroaches on Greenland. Russia and China are still considered the main risks to Denmark.

Danish intelligence for the first time named the US a potential threat to national security

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) has for the first time named the United States a potential threat to its own security. This is reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

The 2025 intelligence report, in particular, states that the US is increasingly prioritizing its own interests and is now using its economic and technological power as a tool of force, including against allies and partners.

It (DDIS - ed.) also highlighted growing US interest in Greenland, a territory of the Danish Kingdom, as a result of escalating great power rivalry in the Arctic. DDIS's annual threat assessment comes after repeated hints from Donald Trump that he would like to take control of Greenland, which caused diplomatic tensions between Copenhagen and Washington. The US president also does not rule out seizing the Arctic island by military force

- the publication writes.

At the same time, Russia and China are considered the main risks for Denmark.

Uncertainty about the US role as a guarantor of European security will increase Russia's willingness to intensify its hybrid attacks against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, while China's use of economic and military leverage continues to challenge Western influence. ... The Baltic Sea region is the area where there is the greatest risk that Russia will use military force against NATO

- Danish intelligence believes.

Recall

Denmark plans to donate 9.4 billion kroner to Ukraine in 2026, almost half as much as in 2025.

Denmark allowed Ukraine to establish military production on its territory – a first in NATO02.12.25, 18:18 • 11009 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
NATO
Donald Trump
Denmark
China
United States