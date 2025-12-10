US plans to introduce mandatory social media checks for visa-free travelers

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 3328 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 7812 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 11243 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 11384 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 11823 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 19566 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 16303 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 26978 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 41751 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 41164 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.4m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 33115 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 20368 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 18973 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhoto08:37 AM • 10476 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 12939 views
Publications
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 672 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 11242 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 19562 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 33144 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 68943 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Keir Starmer
Andrius Kubilius
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 1160 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 2518 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 2678 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 5064 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 18997 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

US plans to introduce mandatory social media checks for visa-free travelers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The US proposes to introduce mandatory checks of social media history for the past five years for visa-free travelers. This concerns citizens of 40 countries who use the ESTA electronic system and raises concerns due to the predicted drop in the number of foreign tourists.

US plans to introduce mandatory social media checks for visa-free travelers

The US administration proposes to introduce a new strict rule for foreign visitors entering the country under the Visa Waiver Program: providing their social media history for the past five years as part of enhanced screening, which raises concerns amid a projected decline in the number of foreign tourists. This is stated in a message from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), published on Wednesday, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection plans to add social media as a mandatory data element as part of the screening process for travelers using the electronic ESTA system, which covers citizens of approximately 40 countries, including Australia, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom, who can stay in the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa.

This plan is one of a series of measures by the Trump administration aimed at restricting entry, including a planned travel ban on about 30 countries, announced after the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington. Federal authorities identified the suspect as an Afghan citizen who arrived in the U.S. in 2021, and President Donald Trump and his allies used the incident to push for tougher restrictions on migrants, demanding a "permanent" suspension of migration from "all third world countries."

Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shooting02.12.25, 23:01 • 12376 views

Previously, the State Department had already expanded social media screening requirements for H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, urging applicants and their dependents to "set privacy settings on all their social media profiles to 'public'", and also ordered a review of student visa applicants' social media presence.

US simplifies visas for 2026 World Cup fans and investors: Trump ordered hospitality amid migrant wars04.12.25, 23:01 • 4532 views

The introduction of new restrictions comes amid a sharp decline in the number of foreign visitors and tourist spending in the U.S. Data for May indicates that the country will lose $12.5 billion in travel revenue in 2025, with visitor spending estimated to fall to less than $169 billion by the end of the year. 

US bishops condemn Trump's immigration policy, calling for "reform"14.11.25, 19:31 • 8025 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Social network
United States Department of Homeland Security
United States Department of State
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Afghanistan
Australia
Donald Trump
Great Britain
Germany
Japan