08:25 PM • 3404 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
07:56 PM • 6680 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
04:56 PM • 12047 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 23159 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 21564 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 35361 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 20822 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 21086 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 21326 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 29770 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
US simplifies visas for 2026 World Cup fans and investors: Trump ordered hospitality amid migrant wars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

The Trump administration has instructed US embassies to prioritize visa applications from foreigners planning to visit the country for investment or participation in major sporting events.

US simplifies visas for 2026 World Cup fans and investors: Trump ordered hospitality amid migrant wars
Photo: AP

The administration of US President Donald Trump has instructed embassies and consulates worldwide to prioritize visa applications from foreigners planning to visit the United States for investment or participation in major sporting events. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to dispatches sent by the State Department, priority will be given to applicants traveling to:

  • 2026 FIFA World Cup.
    • 2028 Olympic Games.
      • Other "major sporting events showcasing American excellence."

        Trump administration prepares to deport about 80 Ukrainians - WP14.11.25, 15:30 • 6264 views

        This policy aims to ensure access for fans and investors ahead of major competitions.

        Restrictions for workers

        At the same time, the administration added new criteria for highly skilled foreign workers seeking certain types of visas. The new rules will prohibit entry to individuals believed to have directed or participated in the censorship of American citizens on social media through content moderation initiatives.

        Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shooting02.12.25, 23:01 • 12171 view

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        US Elections
        Social network
        Associated Press
        United States Department of State
        Donald Trump
        United States