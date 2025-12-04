US simplifies visas for 2026 World Cup fans and investors: Trump ordered hospitality amid migrant wars

Photo: AP

The administration of US President Donald Trump has instructed embassies and consulates worldwide to prioritize visa applications from foreigners planning to visit the United States for investment or participation in major sporting events. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to dispatches sent by the State Department, priority will be given to applicants traveling to:

2026 FIFA World Cup.

2028 Olympic Games.

Other "major sporting events showcasing American excellence."

Trump administration prepares to deport about 80 Ukrainians - WP

This policy aims to ensure access for fans and investors ahead of major competitions.

Restrictions for workers

At the same time, the administration added new criteria for highly skilled foreign workers seeking certain types of visas. The new rules will prohibit entry to individuals believed to have directed or participated in the censorship of American citizens on social media through content moderation initiatives.

Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shooting