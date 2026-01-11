$42.990.00
US State Department urged Americans to immediately leave Venezuela due to the threat of armed groups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

The US Embassy urgently called on citizens to leave Venezuela due to a Level 4 danger. The reason is the activation of armed groups "colectivos" who are setting up roadblocks and searching for Americans.

US State Department urged Americans to immediately leave Venezuela due to the threat of armed groups

The US Embassy has issued an urgent warning, urging its citizens to immediately leave Venezuela. Official Washington has set the highest, Level 4 danger level ("Do Not Travel") for the country, citing critical instability after the arrest of Nicolás Maduro by American special forces a week ago. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main reason for the urgent evacuation was the activation of armed groups known as "colectivos". According to intelligence, these pro-government militants are setting up illegal roadblocks on the country's main highways. They are searching vehicles, looking for US passport holders or individuals who support Washington's actions.

The security situation remains volatile. As international air travel has partially resumed, US citizens should use this opportunity to leave immediately

- the US Embassy said in a statement.

Risks and lack of consular assistance

The State Department warns that Americans in Venezuela face illegal detentions, torture, kidnappings, and arbitrary actions by local security forces. The situation is complicated by the fact that since 2019, there has been no American diplomatic personnel in the country, and all consular services have been suspended. This means that the US government cannot provide emergency assistance or ensure evacuation in the event of an arrest.

Venezuela frees political prisoners as government vows to "rescue" detained Maduro10.01.26, 23:46 • 2670 views

Additional risk factors remain regular power outages, water shortages, and the critical state of medical infrastructure. Citizens who still remain in the country are strongly advised to register with the Smart Traveler (STEP) program, avoid traveling at night, and develop emergency action plans that do not rely on official Washington's assistance. 

Venezuela initiated talks with the US after Maduro's capture10.01.26, 00:05 • 3932 views

Stepan Haftko

