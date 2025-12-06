$42.180.00
Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov. The parties discussed the results of the US meeting with the Russians and steps to end the war, as well as future economic projects and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United States

Special Envoy for Peace Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff General Andriy Hnatov. The parties discussed the results of the recent meeting between the American side and the Russians and steps that could lead to an end to this war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Department.

Details

As stated in the statement, the parties noted that any progress in peace agreements depends on Russia.

Both sides agreed that real progress in reaching any agreement depends on Russia's willingness to demonstrate a serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps towards de-escalation and an end to the killings.

- the statement says.

They also discussed future economic projects, post-war reconstruction, and initiatives for the development of Ukraine.

The American and Ukrainian sides emphasized that an end to the war and reliable steps towards a ceasefire and de-escalation are necessary to prevent a resumption of aggression and to implement a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine, designed to make the country stronger and more prosperous than before the war.

- the statement says.

The Ukrainian and American delegations also emphasized the need to end the war and take real steps towards de-escalation.

Agreed to continue negotiations: another meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations on peace concluded in the USA06.12.25, 01:12 • 4516 views

Recall

US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff published a report on a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, where the parties agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed deterrence measures to maintain lasting peace. Negotiations will resume today to continue the discussion.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
United States Department of State
Ukraine