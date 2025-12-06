Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United States

Special Envoy for Peace Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff General Andriy Hnatov. The parties discussed the results of the recent meeting between the American side and the Russians and steps that could lead to an end to this war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Department.

Details

As stated in the statement, the parties noted that any progress in peace agreements depends on Russia.

Both sides agreed that real progress in reaching any agreement depends on Russia's willingness to demonstrate a serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps towards de-escalation and an end to the killings. - the statement says.

They also discussed future economic projects, post-war reconstruction, and initiatives for the development of Ukraine.

The American and Ukrainian sides emphasized that an end to the war and reliable steps towards a ceasefire and de-escalation are necessary to prevent a resumption of aggression and to implement a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine, designed to make the country stronger and more prosperous than before the war. - the statement says.

The Ukrainian and American delegations also emphasized the need to end the war and take real steps towards de-escalation.

Recall

US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff published a report on a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, where the parties agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed deterrence measures to maintain lasting peace. Negotiations will resume today to continue the discussion.