Agreed to continue negotiations: another meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations on peace concluded in the USA

The second meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations on the peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine has concluded in the United States. This was reported by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.

Details

It is noted that, in addition to him, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Andriy Hnatov, the US President's Special Envoy for Peace, Stephen Witkoff, and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, took part in the negotiations. This was already the sixth meeting of the parties in the last two weeks.

Held a meeting, ... focused on advancing a realistic and actionable path to achieving a lasting and just peace in Ukraine - the statement said.

Umerov confirmed that Ukraine's priority is a settlement that guarantees the protection of Ukraine's independence and state sovereignty, the security of Ukrainians, and forms a stable basis for a successful democratic future.

Participants, in particular:

discussed the results of the recent meeting of the American side with Russia and the steps that could lead to the end of the war

agreed on a framework for security arrangements and discussed the necessary deterrents to ensure a lasting peace

stressed that real progress in reaching any agreements depends on Russia's readiness to demonstrate a real commitment to long-term peace - in particular, to take steps towards de-escalation and an end to the killings.

Separately, the "Future Development Program" was considered, which should ensure the process of Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, joint economic initiatives of the United States and Ukraine, and long-term recovery projects. The American and Ukrainian sides emphasized that ending the war and real steps towards a ceasefire and de-escalation are necessary to prevent new aggression and to ensure the implementation of a comprehensive plan for Ukraine's recovery, aimed at making the state stronger and more prosperous than before the war. - Umerov noted.

He added that on Saturday, December 6, the parties will meet again to continue negotiations.

Recall

On December 4, US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner already met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Miami.

US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios