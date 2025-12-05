US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios

Talks between Ukrainian officials and Donald Trump's advisers on a peace plan are continuing for the second day in a row in Miami, and, according to the Ukrainian side, they are expected to continue on Saturday, and probably throughout the weekend. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian delegation in Miami is led by chief negotiator and national security adviser Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Andriy Hnatov. They are meeting with Trump's advisers – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Talks on Trump's peace plan, which began on Thursday evening, continued on Friday morning. American officials, despite the irreconcilable positions of Kyiv and Moscow, believe that a compromise, including on the issue of territory, may be achievable.

The talks in Miami come after a five-hour meeting between Trump's advisers and Russian dictator Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

President Trump said the talks in Moscow were "very good" and his envoys returned with the impression that Putin wants to make a deal.

A source familiar with the situation said that Witkoff and Kushner detailed to the Ukrainians the meeting with Putin and new ideas aimed at overcoming differences.

An American official also told Axios that the talks on Thursday were "positive." They are likely to continue into the weekend.

