Umerov and Hnatov continue negotiations with US representatives in Miami today - media

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
02:41 PM • 1080 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
11:17 AM • 16516 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 17786 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 23619 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 36862 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 45684 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 39120 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 67025 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34852 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57800 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.1m/s
82%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 31697 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 17921 views
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepStatePhotoDecember 5, 08:25 AM • 8554 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoDecember 5, 08:47 AM • 18182 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 14698 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 14774 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 16497 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 31772 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 67021 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 51018 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 5396 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 17988 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 24055 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 37970 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 38042 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Umerov and Hnatov continue negotiations with US representatives in Miami today - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, and the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Hnatov, continue negotiations with US representatives in Florida. The President will review their report and determine further steps.

Umerov and Hnatov continue negotiations with US representatives in Miami today - media

The head of the Ukrainian delegation at peace talks, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and a member of the delegation, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, are continuing negotiations with US representatives in Florida today, DW journalist Misha Komadovsky reported on X, writes UNN.

Umerov and Hnatov continue negotiations with US representatives in Florida

- wrote the DW journalist.

"After constructive discussions last night, the delegation resumes work in Miami today. The President will review their report and determine further steps," said the Ukrainian official quoted by the journalist.

Recall

Reportedly, on December 4, US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner already met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Miami.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Florida