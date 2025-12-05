Umerov and Hnatov continue negotiations with US representatives in Miami today - media

The head of the Ukrainian delegation at peace talks, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and a member of the delegation, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, are continuing negotiations with US representatives in Florida today, DW journalist Misha Komadovsky reported on X, writes UNN.

"After constructive discussions last night, the delegation resumes work in Miami today. The President will review their report and determine further steps," said the Ukrainian official quoted by the journalist.

Reportedly, on December 4, US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner already met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Miami.