Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov stated that Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, will play a key role in developing any final plan for settling the war in Ukraine, and Moscow also expects the United States to share the results of its negotiations with the Ukrainian side. Ushakov informed Russian media representatives about this, writes UNN.

Details

Commenting on Kushner's influence on the Ukrainian settlement process, Yuriy Ushakov frankly assessed his role in an interview with Russia 1 journalist Zarubin.

In many ways, if some plan leading to a settlement is drawn up on paper, Mr. Kushner will be the one holding the pen in many ways. – said Ushakov.

The statement was made against the backdrop of reports in Ukrainian media that Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Hnatov plan to hold another meeting with Kushner and Steve Witkoff in Miami.

Ushakov also emphasized that Russia "expects the United States to share the results of its negotiations with Umerov."

The results of the first meeting between the Ukrainian and American sides, which took place earlier, are currently unknown.

