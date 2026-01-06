$42.290.12
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Japan scrambled fighter jets due to Chinese military aircraft flying near Okinawa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Japan's Ministry of Defense recorded a group of Chinese military aircraft, including H-6 bombers and J-16 fighters, flying between the islands of Okinawa and Miyako. In response, the Japan Self-Defense Forces scrambled fighter jets for observation.

Japan scrambled fighter jets due to Chinese military aircraft flying near Okinawa

The Japanese Ministry of Defense recorded the flight of a group of Chinese military aircraft through the strategically important corridor between the islands of Okinawa and Miyako. In response to these actions, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force was scrambled for observation and escort. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Japan Joint Staff, the Chinese formation included:

  • long-range H-6 bombers capable of carrying cruise missiles;
    • J-16 multirole fighters;
      • Y-9 electronic reconnaissance aircraft.

        Taiwan's President vows to defend island's sovereignty after China's military drills01.01.26, 18:56 • 4293 views

        The air group passed through the airspace between Okinawa and Miyako islands, heading from the East China Sea to the Pacific Ocean. This route is a key corridor that the PRC forces regularly use to access the operational space of the Pacific Ocean.

        Japanese side's reaction

        Fighters from Japan's Southwestern Air Defense Sector were scrambled to identify and observe the objects in the air. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that no violations of national airspace were recorded, and the response measures were carried out within the framework of planned air defense operations.

        The agency also released photographs of the Chinese aircraft and a map of their trajectory. Recently, Japan has been systematically publishing reports on the activity of foreign military aircraft near its borders to ensure transparency and strengthen its deterrence policy in the region. 

        North Korea launched ballistic missiles ahead of ruling party congress04.01.26, 03:19 • 4762 views

        Stepan Haftko

