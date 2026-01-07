$42.560.14
January 6, 07:00 PM • 15717 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 31832 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 109761 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 174946 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 69474 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 83262 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 64327 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 85168 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 163797 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 64718 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Social network

Russian drone attack causes damage to enterprises in Cherkasy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

In Cherkasy region, as a result of enemy UAVs falling, buildings of several enterprises in Uman district were damaged. Fires were promptly extinguished, and there were no injuries.

Russian drone attack causes damage to enterprises in Cherkasy region

As a result of a Russian drone attack, buildings of enterprises in Cherkasy region were damaged, said Ihor Taburets, head of Cherkasy OVA, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This day in Cherkasy region began with air raid alerts. As a result of falling enemy UAVs, buildings of several enterprises in Uman region were damaged. The fires were promptly extinguished. The debris was removed by law enforcement agencies. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

- Taburets wrote.

Ballistic "Iskander", 81 out of 95 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine07.01.26, 08:18 • 1384 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine