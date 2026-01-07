Russian drone attack causes damage to enterprises in Cherkasy region

As a result of a Russian drone attack, buildings of enterprises in Cherkasy region were damaged, said Ihor Taburets, head of Cherkasy OVA, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This day in Cherkasy region began with air raid alerts. As a result of falling enemy UAVs, buildings of several enterprises in Uman region were damaged. The fires were promptly extinguished. The debris was removed by law enforcement agencies. Fortunately, there were no injuries. - Taburets wrote.

Ballistic "Iskander", 81 out of 95 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine