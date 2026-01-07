Ballistic "Iskander", 81 out of 95 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 95 drones overnight, the missile and 81 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 7 (from 6:00 p.m. on January 6), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Taganrog - Russia, as well as 95 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, Donetsk - temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, about 60 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense shot down/suppressed one ballistic missile and 81 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, center, and east of the country. Hits of 14 attack UAVs were recorded at 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 5 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

