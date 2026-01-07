Ballistic "Iskander", 81 out of 95 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
January 6, 07:00 PM • 13904 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 27835 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 102961 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 164725 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 66668 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 81625 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 63205 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 84611 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 161033 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 64286 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.1m/s
92%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine must ensure that young men do not leave the country - MerzJanuary 6, 08:57 PM • 4424 views
Trump promises to accelerate US arms production for alliesJanuary 6, 09:59 PM • 5298 views
Ukrainian delegation continued discussing diplomatic path to end the war with Trump's envoys - ZelenskyyVideoJanuary 6, 10:31 PM • 4772 views
An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspectionJanuary 6, 11:35 PM • 8724 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed04:03 AM • 7208 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 38441 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 75673 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 161039 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 103966 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 161036 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Paris
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 19069 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 39437 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 83183 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 75602 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 70435 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Ballistic "Iskander", 81 out of 95 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 95 drones. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 81 drones were shot down or suppressed.

Ballistic "Iskander", 81 out of 95 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 95 drones overnight, the missile and 81 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 7 (from 6:00 p.m. on January 6), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Taganrog - Russia, as well as 95 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, Donetsk - temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, about 60 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense shot down/suppressed one ballistic missile and 81 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, center, and east of the country. Hits of 14 attack UAVs were recorded at 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 5 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Over a thousand soldiers and 406 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the day07.01.26, 07:52 • 758 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk