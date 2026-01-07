Over a thousand soldiers and 406 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the day

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
January 6, 07:00 PM • 13164 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 26266 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 99092 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 158552 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 65357 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 80760 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 62645 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 84302 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 159974 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 64031 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.2m/s
92%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Britain and France to deploy troops in Ukraine after peace deal - StarmerJanuary 6, 07:57 PM • 4036 views
Trump promises to accelerate US arms production for alliesJanuary 6, 09:59 PM • 4218 views
Ukrainian delegation continued discussing diplomatic path to end the war with Trump's envoys - ZelenskyyVideoJanuary 6, 10:31 PM • 3650 views
An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspectionJanuary 6, 11:35 PM • 6686 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed04:03 AM • 3852 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 37569 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 74798 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 159981 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 103067 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 160285 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Paris
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 18698 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 39085 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 82849 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 75282 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 70134 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Over a thousand soldiers and 406 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

On January 6, Russian troops lost 1040 soldiers and 406 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.01.26 amount to 1,214,500 personnel.

Over a thousand soldiers and 406 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the day

On January 6, Russian troops lost 1040 soldiers and 406 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.01.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1214500 (+1040) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11515 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23865 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒  35857 (+26)
          • MLRS ‒  1595 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒  1269 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  101849 (+406)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4137 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  73224 (+122)
                            • special equipment ‒  4037 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia overfulfilled the state order for long-range drones by 106%, producing more than 400 UAVs daily. The Russians plan to expand their unmanned systems troops to 210,000 servicemen by 2030.

                              Russia is prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine – Zelenskyy05.01.26, 19:55 • 4406 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine