Forced evacuation of children with parents announced in Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
09:34 AM • 1542 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 25290 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 36785 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 46925 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 49415 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 47154 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 60739 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 81682 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 68756 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 89030 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
58%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump: "Cuba will fall on its own" - US not planning military action against HavanaJanuary 4, 12:51 AM • 6610 views
Latvia will hand over another batch of confiscated cars to Ukraine, including a luxury LincolnJanuary 4, 01:07 AM • 14275 views
Democrats accuse Trump of lying about Venezuela and demand a plan for governing the countryJanuary 4, 01:38 AM • 10641 views
Venezuelan President Maduro taken to Brooklyn detention center after captureJanuary 4, 03:49 AM • 5288 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airports04:24 AM • 11949 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 79427 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 98211 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 109440 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 246127 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 180333 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Great Britain
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 15873 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 64745 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 74350 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 71868 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 180333 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
BM-21 "Grad"

Forced evacuation of children with parents announced in Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

In the village of Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia region, a forced evacuation of children with their parents or other legal representatives has been announced. The evacuation must be carried out within 30 days from the date of its announcement.

Forced evacuation of children with parents announced in Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia

In the village of Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia region, a forced evacuation of children together with their parents or other legal representatives has been announced. This is reported by UNN with reference to the village council.

Details

The evacuation must be carried out within 30 days from the date of its announcement. This decision is aimed exclusively at preserving the lives and safety of children

- the message says.

Residents of the village were urged to contact the following bodies for additional information and assistance:

  • Kushuhum Village Council;
    • management of Kushuhum Gymnasium "Intelect";
      • KZDO "Romashka";
        • social services of the Kushuhum Village Council.

          Specialists will provide all necessary information and help in resolving organizational issues. We ask residents to remain calm, not to spread unverified information, and to follow official announcements

          - stated the village council.

          Recall

          Due to the difficult security situation, the evacuation of more than 3,000 children from 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions has been announced.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyWar in Ukraine
          Village
          Air raid alert
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast