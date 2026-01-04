Forced evacuation of children with parents announced in Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia

In the village of Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia region, a forced evacuation of children together with their parents or other legal representatives has been announced. This is reported by UNN with reference to the village council.

Details

The evacuation must be carried out within 30 days from the date of its announcement. This decision is aimed exclusively at preserving the lives and safety of children - the message says.

Residents of the village were urged to contact the following bodies for additional information and assistance:

Kushuhum Village Council;

management of Kushuhum Gymnasium "Intelect";

KZDO "Romashka";

social services of the Kushuhum Village Council.

Specialists will provide all necessary information and help in resolving organizational issues. We ask residents to remain calm, not to spread unverified information, and to follow official announcements - stated the village council.

Recall

Due to the difficult security situation, the evacuation of more than 3,000 children from 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions has been announced.