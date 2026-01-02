Russian army in the center of Kharkiv, consequences are being clarified - mayor

The Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

The enemy struck the center of Kharkiv. The consequences are being clarified - Terekhov reported.

Enemy KAB hit the territory of the ecopark in Kharkiv, birds died

Additionally

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov clarified that the enemy struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

The consequences of the hit are being clarified. Information about casualties has not yet been received - Syniehubov reported.

Recall

On January 1, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, presumably, Russian occupiers launched a KAB attack on the suburbs. One person was reported injured as a result of the strike.