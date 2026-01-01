Enemy KAB hit the territory of the eco-park in Kharkiv, birds died

In Kharkiv, an enemy KAB hit the territory of an ecopark. A volunteer was injured. As a result of the strike, birds were killed and injured, UNN reports.

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov, according to updated information, an enemy KAB hit the ground on the territory of an ecopark in the suburbs.

A 40-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized with an explosive injury, Syniehubov added.

Kharkiv Telegram channels distributed photos from the destroyed ecopark and also reported the death of birds.

Currently, specialists are clarifying the number of dead and injured birds and assessing the damage. The injured volunteer has been hospitalized and is receiving assistance. - stated in the message of HS | Kharkiv.

