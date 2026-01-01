Kharkiv attacked by KAB on January 1, there is a victim - local authorities

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 58924 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 72820 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 31531 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 31968 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 29257 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 24956 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 26957 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 21348 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18724 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16909 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2m/s
79%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 15951 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 14329 views
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's EveJanuary 1, 12:38 AM • 15477 views
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 202605:48 AM • 7884 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 17888 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 58894 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 39491 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 79651 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 78350 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 71510 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
John Ratcliffe
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Volyn Oblast
Lutsk
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 14393 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 16024 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 39491 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 18403 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 25331 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Film
Shahed-136

Kharkiv attacked by KAB on January 1, there is a victim - local authorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on January 1; preliminarily, Russian occupiers launched a KAB attack on the suburbs. One person is known to have been injured as a result of the strike.

Kharkiv attacked by KAB on January 1, there is a victim - local authorities

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on January 1. According to preliminary data, Russian occupiers carried out a KAB attack on the suburbs, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

Details

Information on where exactly the strike was recorded is unknown. But later, Syniehubov reported that one person was currently known to have been injured as a result of the strike.

At this moment, one person is known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

 - the post says.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the expansion of the buffer zone in Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine until 2026. This statement was announced by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Sumy Oblast
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Kharkiv