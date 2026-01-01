Kharkiv attacked by KAB on January 1, there is a victim - local authorities

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on January 1. According to preliminary data, Russian occupiers carried out a KAB attack on the suburbs, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

Details

Information on where exactly the strike was recorded is unknown. But later, Syniehubov reported that one person was currently known to have been injured as a result of the strike.

At this moment, one person is known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. - the post says.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the expansion of the buffer zone in Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine until 2026. This statement was announced by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.