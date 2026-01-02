Russians massively shelled Zaporizhzhia twice: photos of the aftermath appeared

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the night of January 2, Russian occupiers twice massively attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

The first attack occurred late in the evening on January 1. Three fires broke out: a non-residential annex to a multi-story building and two outbuildings caught fire. Residential buildings, road surfaces, and cars were damaged by debris.

The second attack occurred around 02:00 on January 2. As a result of the strike, a shopping center caught fire. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire, and SES sappers inspected the area for dangerous drone debris.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, stated on the telethon that a significant part of the enemy targets had been destroyed even before reaching the city. This allowed avoiding casualties among residents that night.

However, the Russians managed to hit the city's territory 9 times with drones. Residential buildings, commercial facilities, and infrastructure were under attack.

30 people who were injured during previous massive attacks continue to be in Zaporizhzhia hospitals. Doctors provide all necessary assistance, the official noted.

The task for today is to restore airtightness in 12 multi-story buildings - to close broken windows, doors, balconies, given the sub-zero temperature, as well as to completely clear the adjacent territories and road surface in the central part of the city, particularly in the Dniprovskyi district. We expect to complete these works by the end of the day - Fedorov's statement reads.

In addition, the Russians tried to strike at the energy infrastructure at night, but as of morning, all subscribers in the region have electricity.

