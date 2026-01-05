Russian troops launched combined strikes on Chernihiv and the region - Head of the Regional Military Administration Chaus

Photo: t.me/chernigivskaODA

Russian occupiers repeatedly attacked Chernihiv and settlements in Chernihiv Oblast on December 4 and 5. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

Details

A series of explosions thundered in Chernihiv at night. Preliminarily, it was a combined strike with various types of weapons. There were hits at various locations - a garage cooperative, one of the educational institutions, private houses. There is destruction. Firefighters worked at the sites of the hits. - the message says.

Also, on the morning of January 4, in a village in the Chernihiv district, a strike UAV hit the territory of a food production enterprise. As a result of the attack, a hangar was damaged. In another village, an administrative building and outbuildings were damaged due to a drone attack.

FPV drones also hit an agricultural enterprise in Semenivka. An administrative building and a truck were damaged. Due to a hit on another production facility, the roof of a warehouse was damaged.

In the Nizhyn district, 15 strike drones hit a critical infrastructure enterprise. One explosion occurred on the territory of a farm. Equipment was damaged. - Chaus stated.

He also added that there were 65 shellings and 95 explosions in the past day alone.

Recall

As a result of the Russian night attack on December 5 on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the city of Slavutych, Kyiv Oblast, was de-energized. Consumers in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblasts were also left without electricity.