Russian troops launched combined strikes on Chernihiv and the region - Head of the Regional Military Administration Chaus
Kyiv • UNN
On December 4 and 5, Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv and settlements in the Chernihiv region, using various types of weapons. As a result of the strikes, garages, educational institutions, private houses, enterprises, and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged.
Russian occupiers repeatedly attacked Chernihiv and settlements in Chernihiv Oblast on December 4 and 5. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.
Details
A series of explosions thundered in Chernihiv at night. Preliminarily, it was a combined strike with various types of weapons. There were hits at various locations - a garage cooperative, one of the educational institutions, private houses. There is destruction. Firefighters worked at the sites of the hits.
Also, on the morning of January 4, in a village in the Chernihiv district, a strike UAV hit the territory of a food production enterprise. As a result of the attack, a hangar was damaged. In another village, an administrative building and outbuildings were damaged due to a drone attack.
FPV drones also hit an agricultural enterprise in Semenivka. An administrative building and a truck were damaged. Due to a hit on another production facility, the roof of a warehouse was damaged.
In the Nizhyn district, 15 strike drones hit a critical infrastructure enterprise. One explosion occurred on the territory of a farm. Equipment was damaged.
He also added that there were 65 shellings and 95 explosions in the past day alone.
Recall
As a result of the Russian night attack on December 5 on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the city of Slavutych, Kyiv Oblast, was de-energized. Consumers in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblasts were also left without electricity.