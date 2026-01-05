$42.290.12
Russian troops launched combined strikes on Chernihiv and the region - Head of the Regional Military Administration Chaus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On December 4 and 5, Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv and settlements in the Chernihiv region, using various types of weapons. As a result of the strikes, garages, educational institutions, private houses, enterprises, and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Russian troops launched combined strikes on Chernihiv and the region - Head of the Regional Military Administration Chaus
Photo: t.me/chernigivskaODA

Russian occupiers repeatedly attacked Chernihiv and settlements in Chernihiv Oblast on December 4 and 5. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

Details

A series of explosions thundered in Chernihiv at night. Preliminarily, it was a combined strike with various types of weapons. There were hits at various locations - a garage cooperative, one of the educational institutions, private houses. There is destruction. Firefighters worked at the sites of the hits.

- the message says.

Also, on the morning of January 4, in a village in the Chernihiv district, a strike UAV hit the territory of a food production enterprise. As a result of the attack, a hangar was damaged. In another village, an administrative building and outbuildings were damaged due to a drone attack.

FPV drones also hit an agricultural enterprise in Semenivka. An administrative building and a truck were damaged. Due to a hit on another production facility, the roof of a warehouse was damaged.

In the Nizhyn district, 15 strike drones hit a critical infrastructure enterprise. One explosion occurred on the territory of a farm. Equipment was damaged.

- Chaus stated.

He also added that there were 65 shellings and 95 explosions in the past day alone.

Recall

As a result of the Russian night attack on December 5 on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the city of Slavutych, Kyiv Oblast, was de-energized. Consumers in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblasts were also left without electricity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Village
Technology
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernihiv