Explosions rocked Russia: an oil refinery in Bashkortostan and a pharmaceutical manufacturer in Penza were hit.

January 5, 07:29 PM • 12001 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 34512 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
January 5, 02:05 PM • 63332 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 38016 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 40634 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 43015 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
January 5, 09:07 AM • 105651 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71024 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 96323 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 100198 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 10619 views
Germany views Russia's hybrid attacks as preparation for direct military conflictJanuary 5, 09:41 PM • 4148 views
Switzerland freezes assets of Nicolas Maduro and his entourageJanuary 5, 10:32 PM • 2884 views
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statementJanuary 6, 12:18 AM • 5528 views
Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientistsJanuary 6, 01:01 AM • 2640 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 17980 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 02:05 PM • 63326 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 42215 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 5, 09:07 AM • 105646 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 162973 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 10743 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 57288 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 51700 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 48156 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 56255 views
Explosions rocked Russia: an oil refinery in Bashkortostan and a pharmaceutical manufacturer in Penza were hit.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The Sterlitamak petrochemical plant and Biocynthesis PJSC came under attack.

Explosions rocked Russia: an oil refinery in Bashkortostan and a pharmaceutical manufacturer in Penza were hit.

On the night of January 6, several enterprises in Russia were hit: the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant in Bashkortostan and PJSC "Biominez" in Penza. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Occupation Studies, Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

The Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant was founded in 1958 as a research unit of the Sterlitamak Synthetic Rubber Plant. Local residents reported six explosions - at the same time, the official authorities did not comment on the situation.

This plant was already attacked in November 2025.

At the same time, around 01:00 local time, PJSC "Biosintez" was hit in Penza. It is one of the largest drug manufacturers in the Russian pharmaceutical market.

Recall

On the night of January 6, Russia attacked Ukraine with 61 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other drones. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 53 enemy drones in the north, center, and east of the country.

UNN also reported that on the night of January 6, explosions occurred in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, after which a large-scale fire broke out at a local oil depot.

Yevhen Ustimenko

