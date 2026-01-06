Explosions rocked Russia: an oil refinery in Bashkortostan and a pharmaceutical manufacturer in Penza were hit.

On the night of January 6, several enterprises in Russia were hit: the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant in Bashkortostan and PJSC "Biominez" in Penza. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Occupation Studies, Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

The Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant was founded in 1958 as a research unit of the Sterlitamak Synthetic Rubber Plant. Local residents reported six explosions - at the same time, the official authorities did not comment on the situation.

This plant was already attacked in November 2025.

At the same time, around 01:00 local time, PJSC "Biosintez" was hit in Penza. It is one of the largest drug manufacturers in the Russian pharmaceutical market.

Recall

On the night of January 6, Russia attacked Ukraine with 61 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other drones. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 53 enemy drones in the north, center, and east of the country.

UNN also reported that on the night of January 6, explosions occurred in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, after which a large-scale fire broke out at a local oil depot.