What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 161464 views
The number of victims of the shelling of Kharkiv on January 2 has risen to three: body fragments were found under the rubble - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 2 increased to three after body fragments were found. Emergency services continue to work at the sites of the strikes, and the identification of the found fragments is ongoing.

The number of victims of the shelling of Kharkiv on January 2 has risen to three: body fragments were found under the rubble - OMA

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 2 has risen to three. Rescuers found the remains of another person at the site of the impact. The information about the discovery was officially confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov, UNN writes.

Details

As of now, emergency services continue to work at the sites of the strikes. The process of identifying the found body fragments and clearing the rubble continues in an intensive mode.

Consequences of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on January 2: 80 volunteers help clear the destruction02.01.26, 23:32 • 7734 views

Body fragments of a person were found at the site of enemy strikes in Kharkiv. The death toll has now reached 3 people. The search and rescue operation continues 

— reported the head of the OVA Oleh Syniehubov.

Earlier, two dead and 27 injured were reported as a result of the massive shelling. Russian missiles hit a residential high-rise building and an office building, causing large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure. City utility services are working to eliminate the consequences, which, according to preliminary estimates of the mayor's office, will take another two days.

A woman found under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building has been identified as the mother of the deceased boy03.01.26, 10:11 • 28359 views

