What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 177753 views
Russians committed over 191,000 crimes since February 24, 2022 - Ukrainian police data

Kyiv • UNN

 112 views

From February 24, 2022, to January 4, 2026, Ukrainian law enforcement officers recorded 191,822 crimes committed by Russian occupiers. Among them are 174,883 war crimes and 144 criminal proceedings related to sexual offenses.

From the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24 until January 4, 2026, law enforcement agencies of Ukraine recorded 191,822 Russian occupiers and their accomplices. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Of these, 174,883 are war crimes, 9,380 are crimes against the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and 4,639 are crimes related to collaborationism. Another 426 cases of high treason were recorded.

Also, 144 criminal proceedings were initiated for sexual crimes committed by Russian occupiers.

At the same time, during the full-scale invasion, 678 children died in Ukraine, 2,315 of them were injured, 2,232 went missing, and 20,000 were deported to Russia.

Another 49,420 children were found and 1,943 children were returned.

During 2025, Russia launched more than 60,000 guided aerial bombs, about 2,400 missiles, and over 100,000 drones at Ukraine. Air raid sirens sounded at least 19,033 times across Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

