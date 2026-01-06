The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, explosions were heard

The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, explosions were heard in the city. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Kryvyi Rih explosions, ballistic missiles. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. - Vilkul reported.

Let's add

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the south.