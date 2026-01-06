The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, explosions were heard

$42.420.13
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 6020 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 21940 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 37733 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 40626 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 66334 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 120338 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 54821 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 53224 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47488 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attackVideoJanuary 6, 03:52 AM • 24367 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 25901 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 31406 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 26901 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 36053 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 6290 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 47931 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 120344 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 72068 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 135779 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
Greenland
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot12:31 PM • 1312 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 27987 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 72009 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 65197 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 60624 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, explosions were heard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic weapons, causing explosions in the city.

The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, explosions were heard

The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, explosions were heard in the city. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Kryvyi Rih explosions, ballistic missiles. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones.

- Vilkul reported.

Let's add

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the south.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr
Kryvyi Rih