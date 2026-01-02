$42.170.18
Child's body found under rubble in Kharkiv, search continues - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

A child's body has been found under the rubble in Kharkiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

A child's body was found under the rubble in Kharkiv, and the search continues. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

A child's body has just been found under the rubble. The search and rescue operation continues.

- reported the mayor of Kharkiv.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, a deceased boy was found under the rubble, according to preliminary information.

Also, preliminarily, the child was with her mother under the rubble. Information is being clarified.

Let's add

Earlier, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that the number of victims of the Russian missile attack reached 28 people, including a 6-month-old child.

In addition, he released data on the destruction:

▪️ a five-story building was destroyed;

▪️ part of the entrance of a four-story apartment building was destroyed;

▪️ window glazing and facades in nearby buildings were damaged;

▪️ contact networks, power lines and traffic lights were torn down and damaged;

▪️ 13 cars were damaged.

According to him, emergency services continue to work at the site of the enemy attack. The rubble is being cleared and people are being searched for under it.

Volunteers of the Coordination Humanitarian Center are working promptly at the sites of destruction: closing broken windows, cleaning the area around damaged buildings.

Russia, presumably, attacked Kharkiv with two "Iskanders": the number of victims increased to 3002.01.26, 17:18 • 2330 views

