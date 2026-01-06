53 out of 61 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of January 6, Russia attacked Ukraine with 61 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other drones. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 53 enemy drones in the north, center, and east of the country.
Russia launched 61 drones at Ukraine overnight, 53 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 6 (from 18:00 on January 5), the enemy attacked with 61 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol - Russia, temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, about 40 of them were "Shaheds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 53 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, center, and east of the country. 8 attack UAVs hit 6 locations.
