53 out of 61 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight

January 5, 07:29 PM • 11668 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 33820 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
January 5, 02:05 PM • 62209 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 37499 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 40211 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 42804 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
January 5, 09:07 AM • 105124 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70943 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 96189 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 100115 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
France paralyzed by anomalous snowfalls: over 1000 kilometers of traffic jams recorded in Île-de-FranceJanuary 5, 08:40 PM • 2880 views
War Minister Hegset mocked the effectiveness of Russian air defense after the operation in VenezuelaVideoJanuary 5, 08:58 PM • 3994 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 9916 views
Germany views Russia's hybrid attacks as preparation for direct military conflictJanuary 5, 09:41 PM • 3280 views
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statementJanuary 6, 12:18 AM • 4526 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 17525 views
53 out of 61 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

On the night of January 6, Russia attacked Ukraine with 61 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other drones. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 53 enemy drones in the north, center, and east of the country.

53 out of 61 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 61 drones at Ukraine overnight, 53 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 6 (from 18:00 on January 5), the enemy attacked with 61 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol - Russia, temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, about 40 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 53 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, center, and east of the country. 8 attack UAVs hit 6 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

191 battles on the front, most on the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions: map from the General Staff06.01.26, 08:19 • 476 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine