191 battles on the front, most on the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions: map from the General Staff

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 11485 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 33383 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 61510 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 37140 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 39932 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 42658 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 104813 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70894 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 96135 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 100068 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
4.6m/s
92%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
France paralyzed by anomalous snowfalls: over 1000 kilometers of traffic jams recorded in Île-de-FranceJanuary 5, 08:40 PM • 2528 views
War Minister Hegset mocked the effectiveness of Russian air defense after the operation in VenezuelaVideoJanuary 5, 08:58 PM • 3634 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 9312 views
Germany views Russia's hybrid attacks as preparation for direct military conflictJanuary 5, 09:41 PM • 2906 views
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statementJanuary 6, 12:18 AM • 4108 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 17269 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 61510 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 41503 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 104813 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 162366 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Pete Hegseth
J. D. Vance
Musician
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
China
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 9402 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 56979 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 51386 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 47870 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 55978 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
S-400 missile system

191 battles on the front, most on the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Over the past day, 191 combat engagements were recorded on the front, 46 of them in the Huliaipole direction and 43 in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched three missile and 65 air strikes, using 9 missiles and 194 guided aerial bombs.

191 battles on the front, most on the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions: map from the General Staff

191 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, the hottest spot was the Huliaipole direction with 46 clashes, another 43 occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on January 6, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 191 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile and 65 air strikes, used nine missiles and dropped 194 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3808 shellings, including 101 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6864 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes targeted, in particular, the settlements of Zaliznychne, Rizdvianka, Ternuvate, Vozdvyzhenka, Tavriiske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of enemy concentration, two command posts, one Tor anti-aircraft missile system, two UAV control points, four cannons, and two other important objects of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched five air strikes over the past day, dropping 15 aerial bombs, and carried out 94 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipky, and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times towards Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to break through our defense near Nadiia, Zarichne, and in the directions of the settlements of Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped seven offensive actions of the invaders near Sviato-Pokrovske, Pazene, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 43 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Hryshyne, Ivanivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Sichneve, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, and in the direction of Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 46 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Uspenivka, Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invader attacked the positions of our units twice in the area of Plavni and in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders twice.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Enemy losses on January 6: over 940 occupiers eliminated in a day, hundreds of UAVs and other equipment destroyed06.01.26, 06:50 • 1198 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tor missile system
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk