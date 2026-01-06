191 battles on the front, most on the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions: map from the General Staff

191 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, the hottest spot was the Huliaipole direction with 46 clashes, another 43 occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on January 6, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 191 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile and 65 air strikes, used nine missiles and dropped 194 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3808 shellings, including 101 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6864 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes targeted, in particular, the settlements of Zaliznychne, Rizdvianka, Ternuvate, Vozdvyzhenka, Tavriiske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of enemy concentration, two command posts, one Tor anti-aircraft missile system, two UAV control points, four cannons, and two other important objects of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched five air strikes over the past day, dropping 15 aerial bombs, and carried out 94 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipky, and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times towards Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to break through our defense near Nadiia, Zarichne, and in the directions of the settlements of Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped seven offensive actions of the invaders near Sviato-Pokrovske, Pazene, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 43 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Hryshyne, Ivanivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Sichneve, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, and in the direction of Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 46 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Uspenivka, Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invader attacked the positions of our units twice in the area of Plavni and in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders twice.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Enemy losses on January 6: over 940 occupiers eliminated in a day, hundreds of UAVs and other equipment destroyed