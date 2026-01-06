Enemy losses on January 6: over 940 occupiers eliminated in a day, hundreds of UAVs and other equipment destroyed

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 10487 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 31240 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 58224 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 35505 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 38697 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 42123 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 103543 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70619 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95757 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99852 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Maduro's Capture: How the US is Strengthening its Influence in Venezuela and What Moscow Thinks - ReutersJanuary 5, 06:58 PM • 6654 views
Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and IranJanuary 5, 07:20 PM • 5730 views
Emergency power outages on the left bank of Kyiv have been canceledJanuary 5, 07:26 PM • 3062 views
Syrskyi revealed details of troop training: increased instructor staff and changed programJanuary 5, 08:00 PM • 2578 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 6168 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 15866 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 40354 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 161442 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 6316 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 56480 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 50909 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 47433 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 55526 views
Enemy losses on January 6: over 940 occupiers eliminated in a day, hundreds of UAVs and other equipment destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published updated data on enemy losses as of the morning of January 6, 2026. The number of eliminated enemy personnel reached over 1,213,460 people, with 940 invaders and 879 drones destroyed in a day.

Enemy losses on January 6: over 940 occupiers eliminated in a day, hundreds of UAVs and other equipment destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated data on the total combat losses of the Russian occupation forces since the full-scale invasion. As of the morning of January 6, 2026, the number of eliminated enemy personnel has reached over 1,213,460 people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders neutralized 940 invaders and a significant amount of enemy equipment.

Equipment loss statistics for the day

The enemy suffered the greatest losses during the day in operational-tactical level drones - 879 units destroyed, as well as in vehicles and artillery systems.

Total equipment losses (from 24.02.22 to 06.01.26):

  • Tanks: 11,512 (+5 per day)
    • Armored combat vehicles: 23,863 (+6)
      • Artillery systems: 35,831 (+46)
        • MLRS: 1,593 (+1)
          • Air defense systems: 1,269 (+1)
            • UAVs (operational-tactical): 101,443 (+879)
              • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 73,102 (+157)
                • Aircraft/Helicopters: 434 / 347 (no changes)
                  • Ships/Boats: 28 (no changes)

                    The General Staff notes that the data is constantly being updated, as the intensity of hostilities in many areas remains extremely high. 

                    172 combat engagements took place on the front line: most of them in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions05.01.26, 22:35 • 1872 views

                    Stepan Haftko

                    War in Ukraine
                    Technology
                    Martial law
                    War in Ukraine
                    Skirmishes
                    General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                    Ukraine