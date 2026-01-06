Enemy losses on January 6: over 940 occupiers eliminated in a day, hundreds of UAVs and other equipment destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated data on the total combat losses of the Russian occupation forces since the full-scale invasion. As of the morning of January 6, 2026, the number of eliminated enemy personnel has reached over 1,213,460 people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders neutralized 940 invaders and a significant amount of enemy equipment.

Equipment loss statistics for the day

The enemy suffered the greatest losses during the day in operational-tactical level drones - 879 units destroyed, as well as in vehicles and artillery systems.

Total equipment losses (from 24.02.22 to 06.01.26):

Tanks: 11,512 (+5 per day)

Armored combat vehicles: 23,863 (+6)

Artillery systems: 35,831 (+46)

MLRS: 1,593 (+1)

Air defense systems: 1,269 (+1)

UAVs (operational-tactical): 101,443 (+879)

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 73,102 (+157)

Aircraft/Helicopters: 434 / 347 (no changes)

Ships/Boats: 28 (no changes)

The General Staff notes that the data is constantly being updated, as the intensity of hostilities in many areas remains extremely high.

172 combat engagements took place on the front line: most of them in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions