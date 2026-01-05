Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack: announced work with European and American partners this week for the aid Ukraine needs

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
January 4, 03:52 PM • 24298 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 50121 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 65634 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 50392 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 58701 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 60113 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 64056 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57252 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 52005 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 68256 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2.3m/s
75%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"03:29 AM • 8612 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA03:34 AM • 15887 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence03:44 AM • 19487 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country04:20 AM • 15941 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez05:49 AM • 15074 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 109448 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 128052 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 136653 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 272051 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 207752 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Mette Frederiksen
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
Iran
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 22715 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 19734 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 20324 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 29838 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 76484 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
The Times

Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack: announced work with European and American partners this week for the aid Ukraine needs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need for assistance from partners after Russia's night attack on a hospital in Kyiv, which resulted in one death and damage to the inpatient facility. He emphasized that Ukraine needs air defense, funds for interceptor drones, and equipment for energy, and announced work with European and American partners.

Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack: announced work with European and American partners this week for the aid Ukraine needs

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after Russia's night attack on a hospital in Kyiv, stated that partners should not forget that air defense, funds for interceptor drones, and equipment for energy are needed daily, and that they will work with European and American partners during the week to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary assistance, writes UNN.

Details

"Tonight, the Russian army defeated another hospital – in Kyiv – with an operating inpatient facility. Patients had to be evacuated. There are casualties. Unfortunately, one person died. My condolences to the relatives. Everyone who needs it is being provided with assistance," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Russian strike on Kyiv: 4 people already injured due to hit on private clinic05.01.26, 08:08 • 2216 views

He pointed out that "of course, Ukrainians will restore this hospital." "These are the people – Ukrainians always restore what has been destroyed. And repair crews, energy workers, all necessary services in those regions where there are new damages and new outages due to the Russians are working in the same way," the President emphasized, adding that there were 165 attack drones overnight, about 100 of which were "Shaheds."

Russia attacked Ukraine with 9 missiles, 137 out of 165 drones neutralized05.01.26, 08:13 • 2328 views

And it is imperative that our partners do not forget that air defense is needed every day, funds for the production of interceptor drones are needed every day, and equipment for energy is needed every day. We will work with European and American partners during the week to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary assistance. Thank you to everyone who supports our state and our people

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv