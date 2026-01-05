Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack: announced work with European and American partners this week for the aid Ukraine needs
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need for assistance from partners after Russia's night attack on a hospital in Kyiv, which resulted in one death and damage to the inpatient facility. He emphasized that Ukraine needs air defense, funds for interceptor drones, and equipment for energy, and announced work with European and American partners.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after Russia's night attack on a hospital in Kyiv, stated that partners should not forget that air defense, funds for interceptor drones, and equipment for energy are needed daily, and that they will work with European and American partners during the week to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary assistance, writes UNN.
"Tonight, the Russian army defeated another hospital – in Kyiv – with an operating inpatient facility. Patients had to be evacuated. There are casualties. Unfortunately, one person died. My condolences to the relatives. Everyone who needs it is being provided with assistance," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.
He pointed out that "of course, Ukrainians will restore this hospital." "These are the people – Ukrainians always restore what has been destroyed. And repair crews, energy workers, all necessary services in those regions where there are new damages and new outages due to the Russians are working in the same way," the President emphasized, adding that there were 165 attack drones overnight, about 100 of which were "Shaheds."
And it is imperative that our partners do not forget that air defense is needed every day, funds for the production of interceptor drones are needed every day, and equipment for energy is needed every day. We will work with European and American partners during the week to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary assistance. Thank you to everyone who supports our state and our people