Air defense forces destroyed 80 out of 95 enemy drones

January 2, 04:10 PM • 16707 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 31221 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 36813 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 54986 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 33634 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 66594 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 94609 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 66346 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 59786 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 201723 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Consequences of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on January 2: 80 volunteers help clear the destructionPhotoJanuary 2, 09:32 PM • 4690 views
Most Poles do not believe the war in Ukraine will end by 2026 - pollJanuary 2, 09:59 PM • 6636 views
Mykolaiv attacked by drones: at least three explosionsJanuary 2, 11:39 PM • 3544 views
Occupiers concealed water crisis in Donetsk region, promoting New Year holidays - Center for Countering Disinformation01:34 AM • 8964 views
Continuation of the war is beneficial for Putin, which irritates Trump - Politico05:40 AM • 4936 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 32425 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 51592 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 67410 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 201727 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 120646 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 39356 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 49700 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 49402 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 120646 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 46729 views
Air defense forces destroyed 80 out of 95 enemy drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On the night of January 3, air defense forces neutralized 80 out of 95 Russian attack drones that attacked from various directions. Hits were recorded at 8 locations and debris fell at two.

Air defense forces destroyed 80 out of 95 enemy drones

On the night of January 3, air defense forces neutralized 80 out of 95 Russian attack drones. Hits were recorded at 8 locations. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On the night of January 3 (from 6:00 PM on January 2), the enemy attacked with 95 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Kacha, Chauda, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 60 of them were "Shaheds".

- the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 AM, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

15 attack UAVs were hit at 8 locations, and downed (debris) fell at two locations.

"ATESH": Russian commanders in Kherson region withhold payments and throw soldiers into "pits"03.01.26, 09:01 • 280 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Crimea