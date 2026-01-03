Air defense forces destroyed 80 out of 95 enemy drones

On the night of January 3, air defense forces neutralized 80 out of 95 Russian attack drones. Hits were recorded at 8 locations. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On the night of January 3 (from 6:00 PM on January 2), the enemy attacked with 95 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Kacha, Chauda, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 60 of them were "Shaheds". - the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 AM, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

15 attack UAVs were hit at 8 locations, and downed (debris) fell at two locations.

